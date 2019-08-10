Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $493,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,656,024,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

