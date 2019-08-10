Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Grows Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,983,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,033,000 after acquiring an additional 161,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 29.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,154,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In other Dover news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

