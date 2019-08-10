Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Acquires 1,348 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $13,798,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $48,745,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $77,676,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.