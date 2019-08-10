Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.19. 338,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

