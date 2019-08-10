Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15-0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $47-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.85 million.Fastly also updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.59-0.51) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.87 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63. Fastly has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 137,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $2,931,675.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 153,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 587,498 shares of company stock worth $11,546,419.

