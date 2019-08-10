Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 813,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

