EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EXPGY opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

