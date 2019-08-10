Evercore ISI Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$6.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.58.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 473,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.25. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $527.47 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$445.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.