Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Up 5.8%

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $86.57, approximately 953,710 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 534,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $1,043,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $302,586.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,594 shares of company stock valued at $37,553,228. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Everbridge by 823.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Everbridge by 3.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

