Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Damore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $191,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $302,586.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,594 shares of company stock valued at $37,553,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Everbridge by 68.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. 804,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,432. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

