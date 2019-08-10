Ethos Hits Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $391,653.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00258266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.01240233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00092440 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

