Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-1.15 for the period.
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. 613,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,093. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.32.
In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $482,656.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,356,559 shares of company stock valued at $515,289,154 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
