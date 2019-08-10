Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-1.15 for the period.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. 613,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,093. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.32.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $482,656.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,356,559 shares of company stock valued at $515,289,154 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

