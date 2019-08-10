Eryllium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Eryllium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. Eryllium has a market cap of $1,614.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00874485 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003487 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000776 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Eryllium

Eryllium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com . Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

