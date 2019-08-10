Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. GMP Securities cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $4,037,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,098 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

