EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of EQM traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. 323,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

