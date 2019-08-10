Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 27,200 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

