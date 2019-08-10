Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $897-903 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $908.51 million.Envestnet also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.10-2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.42. 682,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.34 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,048,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,773,841.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $34,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,064 shares of company stock worth $8,123,684. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

