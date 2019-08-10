EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Sells $757,414.86 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $757,414.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,294,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $78.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 261.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 204.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

