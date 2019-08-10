Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.57% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are decreasing our 2019 and 2020 EBITDA estimates to $11.4 million and $39.8 million from $17.9 million and $45.5 million respectively to reflect higher opex expenses than we were previously modeling due to the manufacturing expansion. Recovery, Inc.””

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 142,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Smith sold 7,868 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at $531,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,764 shares of company stock worth $3,267,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

