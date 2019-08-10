ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NDRA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 115,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.43. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

In related news, insider Michael Milos Thornton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDRA. Dougherty & Co began coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

