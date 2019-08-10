Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.50. Endologix shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 74,537 shares.

ELGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The company has a market cap of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.43. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 173.52% and a negative net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endologix during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Endologix by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Endologix by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Endologix by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 237,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

