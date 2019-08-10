Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.61, approximately 927,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 258,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

ECPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $37.00 price objective on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The company had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

