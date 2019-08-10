Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. GMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.36.

TSE ENB opened at C$44.67 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$39.40 and a 1-year high of C$51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.20.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$12.86 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 114.97%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$390,908.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,069,839.30.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

