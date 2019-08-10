Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

