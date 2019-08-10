Emphy Trading Up 21.3% This Week (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market cap of $129,160.00 and approximately $1,166.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emphy has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Emphy

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

