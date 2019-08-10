Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELOX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

ELOX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.53. 53,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,114. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 402,501 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

