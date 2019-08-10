Elecosoft’s (ELCO) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ELCO remained flat at $GBX 76 ($0.99) on Wednesday. 47,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.93. Elecosoft has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04.

Elecosoft Company Profile

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

