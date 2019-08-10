Einsteinium Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $94,822.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00760728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013595 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,829,924 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

