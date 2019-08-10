eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $136.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHTH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, First Analysis upgraded eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. 202,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,651. eHealth has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 173.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 99,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $10,378,523.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 14,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,531,634.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,707,805 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in eHealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in eHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

