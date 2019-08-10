Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.06. Ecology and Environment shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

EEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ecology and Environment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecology and Environment from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84.

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. Ecology and Environment had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 2.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecology and Environment stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the quarter. Ecology and Environment comprises approximately 1.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Ecology and Environment worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI)

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

