Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Issues Earnings Results

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. 471,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,323. Echostar has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 0.76.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $2,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,011.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Echostar by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Echostar by 54.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Echostar in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Echostar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

