Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 931 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 114.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.