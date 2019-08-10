Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 86 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $171.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

