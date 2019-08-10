Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 336 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $218.74 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.77. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,678 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

