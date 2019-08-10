Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $254.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,229 shares of company stock worth $6,218,565 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

