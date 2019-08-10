Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 65,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $120.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

