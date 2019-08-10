Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 192,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP opened at $355.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

