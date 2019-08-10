Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,094 shares of company stock worth $69,122,768 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

