e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.02 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.37-0.41 EPS.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. 596,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $145,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $62,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock worth $33,640,073 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

