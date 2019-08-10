e-Chat (ECHT) Price Up 12.2% This Week

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $28,838.00 and approximately $50,385.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Chat has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.04390061 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

ECHT is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,329,684 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for e-Chat is echat.io

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

