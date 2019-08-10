Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Argus currently has $92.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.05.

DNKN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 571,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $366,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,149.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,213,617.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $10,934,556. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,948,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after buying an additional 53,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

