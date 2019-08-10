DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of DTE Energy worth $93,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

In related news, insider Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,278,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 683,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,460. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

