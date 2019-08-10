DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.50 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36.

