DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4,879.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 153,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 192.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000.

KXI opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

