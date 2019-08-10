DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 18,906.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,529,000 after buying an additional 325,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

AMGN opened at $196.25 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

