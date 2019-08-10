DT Investment Partners LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. The Western Union accounts for approximately 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of The Western Union worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in The Western Union by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Western Union by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in The Western Union by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $316,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,307 shares of company stock worth $1,906,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

