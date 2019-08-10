DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $65.24 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.