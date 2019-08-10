DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,590 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.