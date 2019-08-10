Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Nomura

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price objective decreased by Nomura from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

DBX traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 19,201,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $32.25.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $310,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 443,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

