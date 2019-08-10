Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0635 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Allcoin, LATOKEN and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $15.14 million and $163,301.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bancor Network, Tidex, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

